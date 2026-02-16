Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests these 2 stocks to buy in the near-term

Stock market today: The domestic stock markets began the new week on a downbeat note on Monday, with both major indices starting in the negative territory amid ongoing worries about disruptions caused by artificial intelligence (AI) in the IT sector. Nevertheless, the Indian stock market experienced a modest rebound throughout the session, even though it continues to be volatile.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.08% to 25,493.3, while the Sensex added 0.07% to 82,685.68, as of 11:58 IST.

The Nifty 50 index kicked off at 25,423.60, experiencing a decline of 47.50 points or 0.19%. Similarly, the Sensex launched at 82,480.40, falling by 146.36 points or 0.18%. This drop indicates a cautious outlook among investors at the commencement of the trading week.

Advertisement

Market analysts noted that apprehensions regarding AI-related disruptions continue to impact IT firms, which hold significant weight in the Indian stock market.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Sec suggests this stock to buy on February 16

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 has witnessed a correction of more than 600 points from the recent swing high of 26,009. Nifty 50 has entered a choppy phase where directional trend with momentum is clearly missing. Moving averages are not being respected well as many whipsaws around them have been witnessed by index.

Nifty 50 is till trading within the gap zone 25,108-25,641 formed on 3 rd Feb 2026 on the back of U.S- India Trade deal announcement. 200 Days EMA for Nifty 50 is placed at 25,219, which could also act as support for the index. On the higher side too, there is an unfiled gap between 25,630 and 25,752, which could offer resistance in the near term.

Advertisement

Considering these developments on the charts, we can conclude that unless Nifty breaks 25,200-25,800 band, it will likely remain in choppy trend with sector and stock specific moves. Sectoral indices like PSUs, Consumer durables & electricals and Ferrous metals look strong technically.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy

2 stocks to buy in the near-term Buy NTPC 368 | Target ₹ 395 | Stop-loss ₹ 346 Stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line. Primary trend of the Stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. Stock is placed above long term key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Daily RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. Daily MACD has given bullish crossover on its signal line.

Buy CPSEETF 100| Target ₹ 107, 111 | Stop-loss ₹ 93.50 ETF price has broken out from horizontal trend line on daily chart. Primary trend of the Stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. ETF is placed above long-term key moving averages, indicating uptrend on all time frames. Daily RSI is sustaining above 50, indicating sustained uptrend for the underlying. Daily MACD is placed above signal and zero line.

Advertisement

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today