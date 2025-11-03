Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests these stocks to buy for short-term

Stock market today: The Indian stock markets kicked off the first trading session of November in a stable manner, remaining in their consolidation period.

At 12:53 IST, the domestic benchmark indices were trading flat. Nifty 50 was at 25,734 . 65 level, while Sensex stood at 83,903.21 level.

The Nifty 50 index started off at 25,696.85, decreasing by 25.25 points or 0.10 percent, while the BSE Sensex commenced at 83,835.10, falling by 103.61 points or 0.12 percent.

Analysts noted that the markets are experiencing a robust month for initial public offerings (IPOs), as promoters are seizing the opportunity of high valuations to liquidate their holdings.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 Last week, Nifty 50 violated the upward sloping trend line adjoining the higher swing lows of 24,605(1st October Low) and 25,060(14th October Low). For the second consecutive week, Nifty 50 formed indecisive candlestick on the weekly chart with 0.28% loss, which signals caution for the short term. However, Nifty 50 is still placed above its 20 DEMA (25,590), which indicates bullish trend positionally. On the higher side band of 26,000-26,100 would continue to serve as a resistance.

The Nifty 50's weekly chart registered a significant development with a successful breakout from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern during the week ended October 17th, 2025. Following this breakout, the index recorded initial gains but subsequently encountered strong supply at higher levels, leading to a healthy retracement. This pullback is now directed toward the previous breakout point. This pattern projects a strong confluence of support in the 25,450–25,500 band, making it the ideal psychological and technical level for initiating fresh long

positions with a favourable risk-reward ratio. Above 26,100, Nifty 50 could extend its rally towards triangle target of 26,600.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Stock Picks Buy IDBI Bank( ₹ 102) | Target ₹ 112 | Stop-loss ₹ 97 IDBI Bank share price has broken out from cup and handle pattern on the monthly line chart. PSU Bank sector has been outperforming and maintains its bullish momentum. Price breakout is accompanied by jump in volumes. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend.

Buy Sagility( ₹ 52.90) | Target ₹ 59 | Stop-loss ₹ 49.6 On the week ended 31st Oct 2025, Sagility share price broke out from the multi week consolidation with jump in volumes. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

Buy Capri Global Capital ( ₹ 204) | Target ₹ 222 | Stop-loss ₹ 195 On the week ended 24 th Oct 2025, Capri Global Capital share price broke out from the multi week consolidation with jump in volumes. Stock is placed above all key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend.