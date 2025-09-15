Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests these stocks to buy for short-term

Stock market today: India's stock market indexes were sideways to flat on Monday, mirroring other Asian markets, as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy announcement later this week, where expectations are for the central bank to begin easing once again.

At 14:25 IST, the Nifty 50 decreased by 0.16% to 25,071 . 15, while the BSE Sensex dipped 0.14% to 81,791.37.

Last week, the Nifty 50 had gained 1.5%, concluding an eight-day winning streak on Friday, its longest in a year, driven by positive sentiment regarding U.S.-India trade talks and government tax reductions aimed at encouraging consumption.

The Nifty 50 index began at 25,118.90, showing a slight increase of 4.90 points or 0.02 percent. The BSE Sensex also experienced a minor rise, starting at 81,925.51 with an advancement of 20.81 points or 0.03 percent.

Market analysts pointed out that this week is significant as 16 central banks are scheduled for policy discussions, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 The Nifty 50 has now risen for two consecutive weeks, gaining 1.28% during the recent recovery. On a daily basis, the index has been on an upward trajectory for eight straight sessions, marking its longest winning streak in a year. Sectoral performance was led by the Nifty Defense, IT, and PSU Bank indices, which saw weekly rises of 7.00%, 4.26%, and 2.94%, respectively. In contrast, sectors like Consumer Durables, Non-Cyclical Consumer, and Core Housing experienced some profit-booking.

The Nifty 50 has reclaimed its level above the crucial 50-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) resistance and is now positioned above its 20, 50, 100, and 200 DEMA levels, which indicates a bullish trend across all time frames.

Furthermore, a bullish higher top and higher bottom formation has been confirmed on the Nifty 50's weekly line chart, signaling a shift in the positional trend. The previous swing top on the weekly charts, at 24,870, now serves as a support level in case of a correction. The 50-DEMA, currently at 24,818, could also provide support at lower levels. On the upside, key resistance levels to watch are 25154, 25250, and 25,500. A failure to break above 25,154 could lead to short-term profit-booking.

After underperforming the Nifty 50 for the past couple of months, the Bank Nifty is showing signs of a potential bullish reversal. On the weekly line chart, the index has bounced from a crucial horizontal trendline support. A move above 55,000 could signal a change in the trend, pushing the index towards its next target of 56,150. Support levels on the downside are at 54,400 and 54,000.

Broader markets also appear to be improving. The Nifty 500 has broken a downward-sloping trendline, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 has moved past its 50-DEMA resistance. Moreover, the percentage of stocks above their 200-day moving average in the NSE 500 universe has started to increase rapidly over the past week, indicating broadening market participation.

Finally, global markets are rising with strong momentum and have maintained a bullish technical setup. Despite this, Indian equity markets have significantly underperformed both emerging and developed markets so far this year.

Stock Picks Buy IREDA (152) | Target ₹ 168| Stop-loss ₹ 142 IREDA share price has formed double bottom at 140 and bounced back. Stock price has recently surpassed 50 DEMA resistance placed at 151. Price rise was accompanied by jump in volumes. Stock price has also surpassed previous swing high resistance of 152. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on short term charts.

Buy HUDCO (223) | Target ₹ 232 | Stop-loss ₹ 215 HUDCO share price has surpassed 50 and 200 DEMA resistance. Stock price has also broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Price rise was accompanied by jump in volumes. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal line.

