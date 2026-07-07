Vinit Mobile share price hits 5% lower circuit after weak debut

Vinit Mobile share price hit the 5% lower circuit on Tuesday, 7 July, after making a weak stock market debut earlier in the day.
Vinit Mobile share price today listed at ₹155, a 2% discount to the issue price of ₹158, on NSE SME.
The Vinit Mobile IPO was subscribed 1.58 times during the three-day bidding period, which opened on 30 June, and closed on 2 July. The company had fixed the price band at ₹150– ₹158 per equity share.
Vinit Mobile operates a multi-brand mobile retail chain with 35 stores, offering smartphones from leading brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, and Realme. The company also sells tablets and a wide range of mobile accessories, including chargers, earphones, power banks, screen guards, and protective covers.
In addition to its retail operations, Vinit Mobile has a business-to-business (B2B) segment that supplies mobile handsets and accessories in bulk to small- and mid-sized retailers as well as corporate customers. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 46 employees.
For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, Vinit Mobile reported revenue from operations of ₹55.36 crore and a net profit of ₹5.10 crore.
The Vinit Mobile IPO comprised a fresh issue of 21.60 lakh equity shares. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to expand its retail footprint by opening new stores at strategic locations, fund working capital requirements, including inventory purchases, vendor payments and other day-to-day operational needs, and meet general corporate purposes, including brand development, technology upgrades and other growth initiatives.
Vinit Mobile operates a multi-brand mobile retail network of 35 stores, offering smartphones from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, and Realme, along with tablets and mobile accessories including chargers, earphones, power banks, screen guards and covers. In addition to its retail operations, the company also supplies mobile handsets and accessories in bulk to small and mid-sized retailers and corporate clients through its B2B business. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 46 employees.
Comfort Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Comfort Securities Ltd. is also acting as the market maker for the IPO.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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