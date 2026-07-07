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Vinit Mobile share price hits 5% lower circuit after weak debut

Vinit Mobile share price fell by 5% after a weak market debut, listing at 155. The IPO was subscribed 1.58 times, with plans to expand retail and meet operational needs. The company operates a multi-brand mobile retail chain and has a B2B segment for bulk sales.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated7 Jul 2026, 01:27 PM IST
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Vinit Mobile share price hits 5% lower circuit after weak debut
Vinit Mobile share price hits 5% lower circuit after weak debut(Bloomberg)
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Vinit Mobile share price hit the 5% lower circuit on Tuesday, 7 July, after making a weak stock market debut earlier in the day.

Vinit Mobile share price today listed at 155, a 2% discount to the issue price of 158, on NSE SME.

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The Vinit Mobile IPO was subscribed 1.58 times during the three-day bidding period, which opened on 30 June, and closed on 2 July. The company had fixed the price band at 150– 158 per equity share.

Vinit Mobile operates a multi-brand mobile retail chain with 35 stores, offering smartphones from leading brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, and Realme. The company also sells tablets and a wide range of mobile accessories, including chargers, earphones, power banks, screen guards, and protective covers.

In addition to its retail operations, Vinit Mobile has a business-to-business (B2B) segment that supplies mobile handsets and accessories in bulk to small- and mid-sized retailers as well as corporate customers. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 46 employees.

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For the nine months ended 31 December 2025, Vinit Mobile reported revenue from operations of 55.36 crore and a net profit of 5.10 crore.

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Vinit Mobile IPO details

The Vinit Mobile IPO comprised a fresh issue of 21.60 lakh equity shares. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds to expand its retail footprint by opening new stores at strategic locations, fund working capital requirements, including inventory purchases, vendor payments and other day-to-day operational needs, and meet general corporate purposes, including brand development, technology upgrades and other growth initiatives.

Vinit Mobile operates a multi-brand mobile retail network of 35 stores, offering smartphones from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, and Realme, along with tablets and mobile accessories including chargers, earphones, power banks, screen guards and covers. In addition to its retail operations, the company also supplies mobile handsets and accessories in bulk to small and mid-sized retailers and corporate clients through its B2B business. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 46 employees.

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Comfort Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar. Comfort Securities Ltd. is also acting as the market maker for the IPO.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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