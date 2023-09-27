Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO opens for subscription, with a price band of ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO has opened for subscription on today (Wednesday, September 27), and will close on Tuesday, October 3. Vinyas IPO raised ₹15.56 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, September 26. Vinyas Innovative IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Vinyas IPO lot size is 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Vinyas Innovative IPO details Vinyas IPO, which is worth ₹54.66 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 3,312,800 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Narendra Narayanan, Meera Narendra, and Narendra Sumukh are the company's promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the following objectives, including meeting its working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and issue expenditures.

The registrar for the Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, while the book-running lead manager is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited. Gretex Share Broking is the market maker for the IPO of Vinyas Innovative Technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As stated in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the listed peer companies are Cyient DLM Limited, and Centum Electronics Limited (with P/E of 85.73).

Vinyas Innovative Technologies Limited offers design, engineering, and manufacturing services for electronic products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers across the globe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per RHP, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹20,502.91 lakhs in Fiscal 2021, ₹20,773.76 lakhs in Fiscal 2022, and ₹23,452.40 lakhs in Fiscal 2023, respectively.

Vinyas Innovative IPO Subscription Status Vinyas IPO subscription status today is 8% on day 1, so far. The issue received response from retail investors whose portion set was subscribed 15%, and non-institutional buyers whose portion set was subscribed 2%, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 1,68,800 shares against 22,03,200 shares on offer, at 14:32 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO GMP today Vinyas Innovative IPO GMP today or or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹165 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinyas IPO apply or not? “Vinyas Innovative Technologies is a global player in providing related services for design, engineering, and electronics manufacturing. It posted static performance for FY21 and FY22, but reported boosted margins for FY23, and based on these earnings, the issue appears fully priced. Well-informed investors may park funds for medium to long-term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.com

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!