This luggage leader is staging a turnaround. But can it overcome its baggage?
SummaryA restructuring including inventory cuts, tighter cost controls, and a shift to premium products may drive a rebound in this stock. But margin recovery holds the key to a rerating.
Post-pandemic, India’s luggage market began a steady recovery fueled by a surge in travel and weddings. Safari Industries Ltd, the country’s second-largest luggage company, rode this revival well, but VIP Industries Ltd, the market leader, lost ground.
VIP’s market share dropped, inventory piled up, and debt increased, weighing on the stock’s performance.
The company’s share price hit a 52-week low of ₹248 on 7 April—a level last seen during the pandemic—down from the stock’s all-time high of ₹775 that it reached on 1 April 2022.
To arrest the slide, VIP initiated a restructuring that included an inventory liquidation and a balance sheet repair. These efforts are now showing early signs of revival. Its share price recovered about 43% from ₹248 on 7 April to ₹355.40 at the end of trading on 27 May.
As the market leader, VIP is aiming for a turnaround in FY26. But how far has the recovery come and what lies ahead?