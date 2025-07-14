VIP Industries share price slides 4.5% as promoters to sell up to 32% stake. Do you own?

VIP Industries share price fell over 4.5 per cent in Monday's trading session after the company's promoters Dilip Piramal and family had signed a share purchase agreement to sell up to 32 per cent of their stake in the firm.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.