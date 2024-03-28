VIP Industries shares extend gains for second day, jump over 8.5%; here's why
VIP Industries shares surged by 8.75% in morning trade to ₹506.25 apiece, following key targets outlined for FY25, including double-digit revenue growth, market share bolstering, and venturing into premium segments.
Extending their winning streak for the second straight day, shares of VIP Industries, a prominent Indian luggage brand, surged by 8.73% in today's morning trade, reaching ₹506.25 apiece. This uptick follows the company's March investor presentation, wherein it outlined key targets for FY25.
