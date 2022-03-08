VIP Industries shares jump ahead of record date for interim dividend payment

In its latest exchange communication VIP Industries management informed about the dividend payment decision citing, "In continuation to our letter dated 17th February, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 1st March, 2022 has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 shall be paid on or after 15th March, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Wednesday, 9th March, 2022 as the "record date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend."