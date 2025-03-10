Stock Market Today: Vipul Organics rights issue record date stands today, March 10. The record date implies that investors who wanted to participate in the rights issue of Vipul Organics had to buy shares one day earlier (March 7) for their names to appear among eligible shareholders, as per the T+1 settlement procedure.

Here are 10 things you should know related to price, date and other details:

Vipul Organics Rights Issue 2025 Details Vipul Organics Rights Issue Opening Date: March 21, 2025 2. Vipul Organics Issue Size (in terms of shares): 44,37,291 Shares

3. Vipul Organics Right Issue Value: ₹ ₹20.41 crore

4. Vipul Organics Issue Price: ₹46 per share

5. Vipul Organics Entitlement: Investors are eligible for one rights equity share(s) for every three fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date

6. Vipul Organics Rights Issue Application Amount: The full amount of ₹46/- per equity share is payable on application

7. Vipul Organics Closing Date: Bid or offer closes on April 2, 2025

8. Last Date to Buy Shares of Vipul Organics: Investors needed to buy shares by March 7, 2025, to be eligible for rights issue

9. Vipul Organics Record Date and Listing: Record date for rights issues stands on March 10. 2025. The righst issue shares of Vipul organics will be listed on the BSE.

10. About Vipul Organics: Vipul Organics Limited was founded in 1968 and focuses on producing and selling organic pigments, dyestuffs, and organic intermediates.

Pigment powders, pigment dispersions, reactive dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes, naphthols, fast color bases, fast color salts, vat dyes and pastes, basic dyes, food colors, lake colors, and dyestuff and pigment intermediates are among the company's wide range of products.

Vipul Organics operates multiple manufacturing facilities in Palghar, Ambernath, and Tarapur, Maharashtra.

Vipul Organics serves industries including textiles, paints, cosmetics, food, and packaging, exporting to over 45 countries globally.