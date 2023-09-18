Virender Sehwag reveals from whom he is scared of in stock market

Crecketer Virender Sehwag is quite popular on his X channel account for hilatious tweets and witty replies to his trollers. Recently, the former Indian cricketer hit the spotlight while replying to a X channel account holder '@ViaWealthy' and said that he is scared of brokers who focus on one's commission only. Sehwag alleged that such brokers pump and dump shares into the account of its clients with a prior understanding with promoters of the company. WealthVia delted its post after the former Indian cricketer teared into the wealth advisor firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We are putting screen shot of the WealthVia post:

Screenshot from WealthVia X channel post before the post was deleted.

The X channel account handler WealthyVia — a SEBI registered wealth advisory firm (as claimed in their X channel account) had written on its wall on 12th September 2023, "20 hazaar dar nai lagtaa saab. T shirts se lagta hai. A 2008 victim."

In early morning on 18th September 2023, Virender Sehwag replied to the tweet citing, "Tumhaare jaise bhagode choron se lagta hai, who for a commission buy pump and dump shares in clients account with malafide intentions in a proper understanding with the promoter. You have scammed many innocents and your game is over."

After Virender Sehwag's reply, series of reaction erupted in reply to his comment. While some took it on lighter note, some X channel accountholders appreciated Sehwag's move.

A X channel accountholder Debajyoti Das wrote, "Whoa.. @virendersehwag Paaji is on for trader protection!"

For information to the readers, this is not the first time when Virender Sehwag has openly alleged Pritam Deuskar — SEBI registered wealth advisor for duping money of investors. On 23rd February 2022, Virender Sehwag had charged the wealth advisor from his X channel account (Twitter account at that time) citing, “FRAUD ALERT - Pritam Deuskar,who is SEBI Registered & runs an advisory Wealthy Via,as part of a syndicated network, has duped several innocent retail investors & stopped answering calls of investors. If he doesn't compensate cheated investors, necessary legal action will follow."

However, readers are advised to note that Mint is just reporting about the indicent and charges of ‘fraud’ that Virender Sehwag has been labelling against the wealth advisory firm.