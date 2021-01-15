Virus fears overshadow US stimulus optimism, global sell-off drags markets

Mumbai: Markets on Friday were dragged by sell-off in equities all over the world on fear of rising virus cases and new lockdowns. The $1.9 trillion ‘American Rescue Plan’ failed to uplift the sentiment of markets worldwide overshadowed by fear of stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a re-emergence of covid-19 cases in China.

The BSE Sensex closed at 49,034.67, down 549.49 points or 1.11%. The Nifty closed at 14,433.70, down 161.90 points or 1.11%.

Shares in other Asia-Pacific regions were mostly lower. South Korea’s Kospi led losses as it fell 2.03%, Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.62% while the Topix index slipped 0.89%.

Besides the global fears, Indian equities were also down due to profit booking as benchmark indices have been hitting record highs in the last few weeks, said analysts.

“Indian markets ended lower on the back of profit booking amid weak global cues. Asian shares tripped lower reversing earlier gains as rising covid-19 cases in China reinforced investor concerns over the prospects for a global economic recovery. European stock markets also traded lower with investors weighing increased covid-related restrictions. The Nifty has given the first signs of reversing after a steep rise," Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities said.

India volatility index or VIX jumped over 4% on Friday indicating rise of anxiety and fear among investors. VIX often referred as the fear gauge shows investors perception of markets forward.

Most analysts feel that the markets will remain volatile till the union budget which is scheduled to be presented on 1 February.

“Along with the weak global market, in the coming week, the domestic market will shift its focus on the banking and finance sector as major banks and NBFCs are to release their quarterly result. The market can be volatile going forward including concerns over how will the union budget be," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Nomura feels that in sync with the ongoing growth upcycle, we believe the economy is heading into a goldilocks period in the coming months as inflation continues to moderate. “This should offer some relief to the RBI, and sets the stage for status quo on policy rates for now. The process of policy normalisation, however, appears imminent. In our base case, we expect the RBI to allow the expiry of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cuts in end-March, which will result in a reduction in durable liquidity, "it said.

Nomura expects the policy stance to shift to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’, followed by 50 bps repo rate hikes in first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has drained ₹2 trillion of liquidity from the system via the 14-day reverse repo auction as it begins the process of normalization of liquidity operations. The cutoff for the auction was set at 3.55%, 20 basis points higher than the central bank’s reverse repo rate of 3.35%. The central bank got bids worth ₹3.06 trillion, it said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped in $ 2.44 billion in Indian shares so far in January while domestic institutional investors were net sellers of equities worth ₹12323.3 crore.

