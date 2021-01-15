Virus fears overshadow US stimulus optimism, global sell-off drags markets

Nomura feels that in sync with the ongoing growth upcycle, we believe the economy is heading into a goldilocks period in the coming months as inflation continues to moderate. “This should offer some relief to the RBI, and sets the stage for status quo on policy rates for now. The process of policy normalisation, however, appears imminent. In our base case, we expect the RBI to allow the expiry of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cuts in end-March, which will result in a reduction in durable liquidity, "it said.