Virus slams brakes on runaway stocks
Investors and traders booked profits on Wednesday as pandemic fears resurfaced, causing the Nifty and Sensex to tank by 1.4% and 1.3% respectively, their worst fall since 26 October.
Mumbai: After a seven-week sprint that lifted stock bellwethers by 12%, investors and traders finally grabbed their chance to book profits on Wednesday, as pandemic fears resurfaced.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started