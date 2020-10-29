Virus woes again shake anxious stock investors as US presidential election looms

Needless to say, the days before a presidential election aren’t normally like this. Investors would usually focus on which policies from candidates are best for their portfolios. Earnings are pouring in, and while they matter, what matters more is whether the spreading virus will slow economic activity. For that, Wall Street turns to epidemiological charts and real-time economic signals. Analysts and money managers spend days tracking everything from Covid-19 reproduction rates to the number of restaurant reservations on OpenTable.