Visa shares rise ahead of quarterly results, investors’ focus on cross-border transaction volumes, value-added services

Visa Inc. shares rose on Tuesday as the company prepared to release its quarterly results after the closing bell. Investors are focused on cross-border transaction volumes, growth in value-added services, and the cost of client incentives.

The stock has faced difficulties this year, dropping roughly 10.8% to trade near $312.52. With a market capitalization of about $601 billion, Visa maintains its status as a dominant global payment processor.

At 12:53 p.m. EDT, the Visa stock surged 0.42%, or $1.30, at $310.95.

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The impending financial report is drawing heavy scrutiny, especially as Visa manages a complex market landscape. Its year-to-date decline of 10.8% has prompted debate over its trajectory, highlighting the importance of the commentary expected during the earnings conference call.

Recent insider data reveals $0.2 million in share sales over the last quarter, hinting at a wary outlook among company leadership. This selling pattern may reflect internal hesitation regarding the stock’s immediate growth prospects.

As the world's premier payment processor, Visa handled nearly $17 trillion in total volume during fiscal 2025. Supported by its $601 billion valuation, the firm operates across 200 countries and manages over 160 currencies. Its infrastructure can process upwards of 65,000 transactions every second, cementing its vital role in global finance.

The firm’s current P/E ratio is 29.32x, approaching its three-year trough of 27.66. This valuation metric suggests the stock could be underpriced relative to its historical averages.

On April 27, 2026, a federal judge in Brooklyn conducted a hearing on Visa's projected $38 billion antitrust agreement with retailers. This deal aims to reduce specific interchange fees and provide merchants with greater latitude in accepting premium, high-cost cards.

Additionally, Calamos Advisors LLC revealed it trimmed its position in Visa during the fourth quarter.

Vanguard hikes stake in Visa by 0.7% Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its latest SEC filing. The institutional firm held 160,975,832 shares of the payment giant after purchasing an extra 1,054,343 shares in that timeframe. Visa represents roughly 0.8% of Vanguard’s total investment portfolio, ranking as its 13th largest position. At the close of the last reporting window, Vanguard’s 8.84% stake in Visa was valued at $56,455,834,000.

PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. It now possesses 75 shares worth $26,000 after adding 38 shares. Similarly, Parvin Asset Management LLC expanded its Visa position by 200.0% in the third quarter, bringing its total to 75 shares valued at $26,000 following the acquisition of 50 more shares.