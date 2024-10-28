Small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 4% after Q2 result; do you own?

Small-cap stock: Vishal Fabrics share price rose as much as 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Monday, October 28, boosted by its September-quarter earnings.

Nishant Kumar
Updated28 Oct 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Small-cap stock: Vishal Fabrics share price rose as much as 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Monday, October 28, boosted by its September-quarter earnings. Shares of the company opened at 29.40 against its previous close of 28.29 and jumped nearly 4 per cent to the level of 29.40. Shares of the company, however, erased most gains and traded 0.74 per cent higher at 28.50 around 12 pm.

After market hours on Friday, October 25, reported a consolidated profit of 7.3 crore for the September 30, 2024 quarter. In the June quarter of the current financial year, the company's profit stood at 4.8 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at 384.78 crore against 339.92 crore QoQ.

On a standalone basis, the company earned a profit of 6.5 crore against 4.45 crore YoY and 4.78 crore QoQ. Revenue from operations came at 384.78 crore compared to 309.08 crore YoY and 339.92 crore QoQ.

Vishal Fabrics share price trend

The stock has seen a healthy gain of over 46 per cent in the last one year. It hit a 52-week high of 42.88 on August 9 this year after hitting a 52-week low of 18 on June 5 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been on a losing run since August. In October so far, the stock has lost about 12 per cent.

Vishal Fabrics shareholding pattern

The September quarter shareholding pattern data of Vishal Fabrics on BSE shows that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 72,81,672 shares, equivalent to 3.68 per cent stake, in the company as of September 30, 2024, with Nomura Singapore holding 21,15,000 shares, or 1.07 per cent stake and Cresta Fund holding 38,99,124 shares or 1.97 per cent stake.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

