Vishal Mega Mart share price hits 10% upper circuit after Q4 results; details here

Vishal Mega Mart share price surged 10 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹118.35 in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, April 30, a day after the company posted strong March quarter (Q4) results. Vishal Mega Mart share price opened at ₹112 against its previous close of ₹107.60 and jumped 10 per cent to the level of ₹118.35. Around 12:10 PM, the stock traded 9.57 per cent higher at ₹117.90.

Advertisement

Vishal Mega Mart Q4 results After market hours on April 29, Vishal Mega Mart said its Q4FY25 consolidated profit after tax (PAT) soared 88.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹115.1 crore from ₹61.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 23.2 per cent YoY to ₹2,547.9 crore from ₹2,068.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Reported EBITDA for the quarter rose 42.5 per cent YoY to ₹357.1 crore from ₹250.5 crore in Q4FY24. EBITDA margin also increased to 14 per cent in Q4FY25 from 12.1 per cent in Q4FY24.

For FY25, the company's PAT jumped 36.8 per cent YoY to ₹632 crore and revenue from operations increased 20.2 per cent YoY to ₹10,716.3 crore. Reported EBITDA for the year grew 22.6 per cent YoY to ₹1,530.2 crore, while EBITDA margin inched up to 14.3 per cent from 14 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

The company said that during Q4FY25, 28 net new stores were added, and 85 net new stores were added in FY25, bringing the total number of stores to 696 across 458 cities and a total retail area of nearly 12.2 million square feet.

"The company delivered strong operational and financial performance in Q4FY25 and FY25, reflecting sustained momentum across categories. Our performance underscores the strength of our unique strategy and our commitment to making aspirations affordable," said Gunender Kapur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vishal Mega Mart.

"FY25 also marked our successful entry into the capital markets. As we move forward, our approach remains centred on expanding responsibly, deepening market penetration, and strengthening our private label portfolio. With strong fundamentals in place, we are well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities in India’s retail landscape,” Kapur said.

Advertisement

Vishal Mega Mart share price trend Vishal Mega Mart share price has jumped 13 per cent in April so far after a 4 per cent gain in the previous month. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 11 per cent.

Vishal Mega Mart shares debuted on the BSE and NSE on December 18, 2024. Since listing, the stock has surged 52 per cent from its issue price of ₹78.

The stock hit a record high of ₹126.85 on February 4 and an all-time low of ₹96.05 on February 28 this year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.