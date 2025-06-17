Vishal Mega Mart shares crash 8% amid ₹10,488 crore block deal; promoters likely sellers

Saloni Goel
Updated17 Jun 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart shares crash 8% amid ₹10,488 crore block deal; promoters likely sellers

Vishal Mega Mart block deal: Shares of diversified retailer Vishal Mega Mart plunged nearly 8% in the early morning trade on Tuesday, June 17, amid reports of a likely block deal on the counter, wherein equity worth 10,488 crore changed hands.

According to CNBC-TV18, 91 crore shares, or 19.82% equity, of Vishal Mega Mart, worth 10,488 crore, changed hands at 115 apiece via block deals, a 7.9% discount to the last closing price of 124.90.

The Vishal Mega Mart block deal was upsized from earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported. Earlier, promoters were likely to pare down their stake by selling a 10% stake to raise 5,057 crore. However, the deal size was raised, with promoters looking to sell nearly a 20% stake for 9,896 crore.

The mid-cap company's promoters are the latest to join the block deal trend that has been visible in the Indian stock market. A swift rebound in Indian equities saw proceeds from block trades and secondary offerings top $5 billion in May, the most since March 2024, according to a Bloomberg report.

Vishal Mega Mart's block deal comes on the heels of an initial public offering in December, which was entirely an offer for sale by the promoters worth 8,000 crore.

As of the March 2025 quarter, promoters held a 74.55% stake in the company.

Vishal Mega Mart share price trend

Following the 10,488 crore block deal, Vishal Mega Mart's share price cracked 7.8% to hit the day's low of 115.10. However, year-to-date, the mid-cap stock is up 12%.

The company for the last concluded quarter, ended March 2025, reported an 88% year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit to 115.1 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 23% YoY to 2,548 crore.

The EBITDA margin stood at 14% in the said quarter as against 12.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Around 10.10 am, Vishal Mega Mart share price stood at 119.10, down 4.64%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

