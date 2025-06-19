Subscribe

Vishal Mega Mart share price increased by 2.6% after HDFC Mutual Fund raised its stake to 5.94%, acquiring over 15 million shares. Previously, HDFC held 2.71% of the company.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published19 Jun 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Vishal Mega Mart shares inch higher as HDFC Mutual Fund raises stake to 5.94% in retail company

Vishal Mega Mart share price rose by 2.6% during Thursday's trading session following HDFC Mutual Fund's raised its stake in the retail company to 5.94%. Prior to this acquisition, HDFC Mutual Fund owned 2.71%, and on June 17, through various schemes, it acquired 15,00,00,456 shares, which accounts for 3.23%.

Recently, Samayat Services LLP, a promoter entity of the supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart, sold a 19.6 percent stake in the company for 10,220.40 crore through transactions in the open market on Tuesday.

As per the bulk deal information on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Samayat Services LLP divested a total of 90 crore shares in two transactions, representing a 19.58 percent stake in Gurugram-based Vishal Mega Mart.

The shares were sold between 113.51 and 113.61 each, bringing the total deal value to approximately 10,220.40 crore.

After the sale of the stake, Samayat Services LLP's ownership in Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) decreased from 74.55% to 54.97%.

In the meantime, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak Mahindra MF, and HDFC MF acquired shares of the supermarket chain.

SBI Mutual Fund acquired 16.58 crore shares, representing a 3.61% equity stake in Vishal Mega Mart, whereas Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased an additional 7.95 crore shares, which equates to a 1.73% ownership in VMM. HDFC Mutual Fund obtained 7.50 crore shares, amounting to a 1.63% shareholding in Vishal Mega Mart.

Vishal Mega Mart share price today

Vishal Mega Mart share price today opened at 799.35 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 808 apiece and an intraday low of 795.05 per share.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments said that Vishal Mega Mart share price has broken out of a weekly consolidation box between 117 and 96.7. The recent pullback has successfully retested the breakout zone, indicating strong structural integrity.

Post retest, bullish momentum is picking up again, suggesting renewed buying interest. With price now rebounding from a key support, the stock is expected to resume its uptrend. The immediate upside target is placed at 175, which aligns with the measured move projection of the box breakout pattern.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
