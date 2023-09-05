Vishnu Prakash share price dips after strong listing. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Vishnu Prakash share price opened on NSE at ₹165 whereas on BSE it opened at ₹163.30 apiece levels
Stock market today: Vishnu Prakash shares listed on Indian stock market exchanges at a robust premium during special pre-open session on Tuesday. Vishnu Prakash share price opened on BSE at ₹163.30 apiece levels whereas it opened on NSE at ₹165 per share levels. However, after strong listing on BSE and NSE, profit booking soon triggered in the newly listed stock and it made intraday low of ₹146.55 on NSE. Vishnu Prakash shares made intraday low of ₹145.05 per equity share on BSE.
