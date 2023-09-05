Vishnu Prakash share price dips after strong listing. Buy, sell or hold?

Stock market today: Vishnu Prakash shares listed on Indian stock market exchanges at a robust premium during special pre-open session on Tuesday. Vishnu Prakash share price opened on BSE at ₹163.30 apiece levels whereas it opened on NSE at ₹165 per share levels. However, after strong listing on BSE and NSE, profit booking soon triggered in the newly listed stock and it made intraday low of ₹146.55 on NSE. Vishnu Prakash shares made intraday low of ₹145.05 per equity share on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, those who have applied for the stock for short term, they are advised to book profit and exit whereas those who have medium to long term view can hold the stock maintaining stop loss below ₹140. But, market experts advised that one should book partial profit as they are getting around 55 per cent return on their money. They said that one should book 40 per cent profit and keep the rest for medium to long term gains.

Vishnu Prakash share price outlook Speaking on Vishnu Prakash share listing, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL) made its debut on the stock markets today, listing on the exchange at a gain of around 66 per cent." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On why Vishnu Prakash share price opened at such a decent listing premium, Swastika Investmart expert said, "The company's listing was in line with expectations, as it is a well-established company with a strong track record in the water supply sector. The company is also benefiting from various government initiatives, which are likely to boost its growth in the coming years. The IPO was well-received by investors, with the issue being subscribed to 87.82 times."

On what next after strong debut of Vishnu Prakash shares on exchanges, Avinash Gorakshkar said, "Those who had short term perspective, they should book profit and exit. However, for those who have medium to long term perspective, they are also advised to book partial profit as they are already getting return to the tune of 55 per cent on their money. One should book 40 per cent profit and keep the rest 60 per cent position for medium to long term gains."

Anubhuti Mishra of Swastika Investmart also said that investors who participated in the IPO can either book profits immediately or hold on to their shares for the long term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishnu Prakash share price target Advising medium to long term investors to hold the stock, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP – Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities said, “We Suggest investors to HOLD the stock with a Stop Loss of ₹138 whereas Long term Investors can aim targets of ₹ 225 to ₹240 per equity share."