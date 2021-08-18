Vishwaraj Sugar Industries announces 1:5 share split. Should you buy?

Speaking on the Vishwaraj Sugar Industries share split decision; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The decision won't have much impact on teh current share holders of the company. But, after the sub-division of shares into 1:5, Vishwaraj Sugar share price would come down from current ₹154 per share levels to around ₹30 to ₹32 mark — making it possible for more small investors to invest in the stock. So, the decision is expected to increase trade volume of the sugar stock post-share split." However, he said that after share split, company's fundamentals will remain same and stock movement will depend on the company's performance ahead.

