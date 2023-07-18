Vivanta Industries Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 140.84 million. Revenue was INR 140.84 million compared to INR 1.16 million a year ago.

The stock price of BSE Vivanta Industries has soared in the past one year, more than doubling from its low of ₹ 1.83 per share in 19 July 2022 to its current price of ₹ 6.75 per share. The share of Vivanta Industries soared by 268 per cent on YoY basis, whereas on the 6 month basis the Vivanta Industries shares delivered an 177 per cent returns.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the rise in BSE Vivanta Industries' stock price. First, the company has been on a growth trajectory, with revenue and earnings increasing steadily in recent years.

Second, the construction industry in India has been booming in recent years, and BSE Vivanta Industries is well-positioned to benefit from this growth. The company is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, and other building materials, and it has a strong track record of execution.

Third, the company has been aggressive in expanding its operations. In the past two years, BSE Vivanta Industries has opened new plants and expanded its distribution network. This has helped the company to increase its market share and reach new customers.

Net income was INR 3.29 million compared to INR 0.295 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.03 a year ago.

Strong revenue and earnings growth: BSE Vivanta Industries has been growing its revenue and earnings steadily in recent years. In the past two years, the company's revenue has grown by an average of 15% per year, and its earnings have grown by an average of 20% per year.

Booming construction industry: The construction industry in India has been booming in recent years, and BSE Vivanta Industries is well-positioned to benefit from this growth. With boost from make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Aggressive expansion: BSE Vivanta Industries has been aggressive in expanding its operations in recent years. The company has opened new plants and expanded its distribution network. This has helped the company to increase its market share and reach new customers.

Overall, BSE Vivanta Industries is a well-positioned company with a strong track record. The company is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, and its stock price is likely to continue to rise.

BSE More Information

VIVANTA INDUSTRIES More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test