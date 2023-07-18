Vivanta Industries Q1 results: Strong Q1 performance with robust sales and impressive growth in net income2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Vivanta Industries reported Q1 sales of INR 140.84 million, with revenue doubling YoY. The company's stock price has soared, driven by growth, booming construction industry, and aggressive expansion. Net income was INR 3.29 million. BSE Vivanta Industries is expected to continue growing.
Vivanta Industries Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 140.84 million. Revenue was INR 140.84 million compared to INR 1.16 million a year ago.
