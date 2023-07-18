The stock price of BSE Vivanta Industries has soared in the past one year, more than doubling from its low of ₹ 1.83 per share in 19 July 2022 to its current price of ₹ 6.75 per share. The share of Vivanta Industries soared by 268 per cent on YoY basis, whereas on the 6 month basis the Vivanta Industries shares delivered an 177 per cent returns.