‘VIX bubble’ may spark stock rally: JPMorgan

There is one potential caveat for equity volatility investors. Michael Purves, the CEO of Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC, said there are fewer participants willing to bet on declining swings after the culling of the short-volatility industry via VIX spikes in 2018 and March 2020. That’s probably keeping the gauge from falling to its lows from years like 2016 and 2017, he said, pointing to a dearth of put-option volume as evidence.