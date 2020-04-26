Volatility in Indian stock markets cooled-off drastically in April, indicating that investors may be underestimating risks that lie ahead. Indian markets are seeing significant low volatility at a time when global recession looms large, corporate earnings look fragile and the domestic economy rendered vulnerable by the nationwide lockdown due to covid-19.

The India VIX index, the so-called fear index, fell 54.85% in a violent trading month for equities, from its 2020 highs of 86.64 points, touched on 24 March. However, at 39 points, the fear gauge is still 283% higher than this year’s low of 10.17 touched on 20 February.

An analyst said that as markets were oversold in March, there was a realisation among traders that corrections were an opportunity to buy and not necessarily a threat. “Correction or selling in markets enhanced traders' ability to buy into an undervalued market. This took the indices up and volatility index down. For them, the anxiety was how to pick the best profitable stock with low valuations," the person said.

According to Chandan Taparia, derivatives and technical analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services lower volatility suggests that there is lower risk and market is finding some stability as VIX and market has negative correlation. "Volatility usually moves higher in bear market scenario but as it is cooling off as the markets made major bottom amid concern over covid-19 outbreak. Falling VIX suggest less risk in trade and limited downside so that is giving confidence to investor as well to select the beaten down stock for long term investors. As benchmark indices have already corrected sharply and negativity has topped out so even after all the concern, VIX is falling and market is making higher base," Taparia said.

The volatility index typically has an inverse correlation with benchmark indices, with both moving in opposite directions. Both Sensex and Nifty have recovered around 22% from the lows touched in March but Indian stocks are still considered to be in bearish territory. Generally, a loss of over 20% from record high is considered as a bear market while both the benchmark indices are still down around 26% from record highs hit in January this year.

Dharmesh Shah, Head – Technical, ICICI Direct, said that over past two weeks benchmark indices has been witnessing lack of faster retracement on either side, indicating contraction. “Since the beginning of April 2020, benchmark indices have not corrected for more than two consecutive sessions. We expect index to maintain the same rhythm. These observations makes us believe, the ongoing healthy consolidation (9400-8800) would help index to prepare for subsequent move, as a break-out on the either side of the consolidation would dictate the imminent trend," Shah added.

VIX is the investors’ perception of the markets volatility in the near-term. The low number indicates that investors are not expecting any major correction at least over the next month.

However, Taparia feels that still VIX is at comparative higher levels and its only below 30-25 points that markets could regain some of the earlier stability and move towards the psychological 10000-mark in Nifty. “Volatility is known as a fear and greed indicator; so lesser the volume lower the fear among participants," he said.

In the upcoming truncated week, Shah expects volatility to remain high due to monthly derivative expiry week. “We believe any cool-off from hereon due to global volatility should not be construed as negative instead it should be capitalised on as an incremental buying opportunity, as we expect intermediate correction would get anchored around key support threshold of 8800 as it is confluence of 38.2% retracement of ongoing pullback (9390 – 8055)," Shah said.

Analysts said the increasing confidence about the markets can be seen from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flow. In April, FIIs outflow in equities amounted to $896.47 million much lower than the massive sell-off of Indian shares worth $7.88 billion in March.

