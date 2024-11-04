Markets
Interested in options? Here’s how you can use VIX to time your trades.
Asad Dossani 6 min read 04 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- The volatility index or VIX is essentially a normalised option price. When it’s low, options are cheap and it’s time to buy. When it’s high, options are expensive and it’s time to sell.
Warren Buffet once said that an investor should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. The famous value investor was talking about the equity market, but it turns out this applies even more to the options market. That’s because we can directly observe fear and greed in the options market, and profit from it.
