Interested in options? Here’s how you can use VIX to time your trades.

Calculating implied volatility

In practice, we don’t know the volatility of the stock. We can try to make a good guess, but it is inherently uncertain. What we can observe is the option price. Implied volatility is when we use option price to work out the stock’s future volatility. In the example above, if we observe the call is worth 5, we conclude that the stock could go up or down by 10. If we observe the call is worth 10, we conclude that the stock could go up or down by 20.