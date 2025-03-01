V-Mart Retail declares Q4 results 2025, 3:1 bonus shares

Stock Market Today: V-Mart Retail on Friday, May 2, declared its March 2025 quarter (Q4) results along with a 3:1 bonus share issue.

The Board of Directors of V-Mart Retail, while approving the audited financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, also announced a bonus share issue. However, the company skipped a dividend payout.

V-Mart Retail: Bonus issue details V-Mart Retail recommended a issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:1 i.e., three new fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, subject to approval of the members of the company.

Also Read | Beaten down stock SpiceJet declares inaugural Haj 2025 flight from Gaya

V-Mart Retail: Bonus issue Record date The record date for identifying the eligible shareholders to receive bonus shares will be declared by the company later. The investors will have to be watchful of the record date as and when it is declared, since the record date will help determine the eligible shareholders for receiving V-Mart Retail's bonus shares. Shareholders must purchase V-Mart shares at least one day before the record date to be eligible for the bonus share issue.

V-Mart Retail Dividend As V-Mart Retail rewarded investors with a bonus share issue, the Board of Directors considered not recommending any dividend for the financial year 2024-25, aiming to retain profit and support future growth.

V-Mart Retail Q4 Results 2025 V-Mart Retail reported a ₹19 crore net profit during the March 2025 quarter compared to a loss of ₹39 crore in the year-ago period. V-Mart EBITDA stood at ₹68 crore, improving from ₹40 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter, as per the press release. Revenue for V-Mart came in at ₹780 crore in Q4 FY25, rising by 17% compared to ₹669 crore recorded during Q4 FY24.