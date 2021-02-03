V-Mart Retail raises 375 crore from QIBs

NEW DELHI : V-Mart Retail on Wednesday said it has raised ₹374.99 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

"The board of directors of the company (Investment Committee) at its meeting...approved the issue and allotment of 15,30,612 equity shares face value of ₹10 each to 30 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹2,450 per equity share (including a premium of ₹2,440 per equity Share), aggregating to ₹374,99 crore," V-Mart Retail said in a regulatory filing.

V-Mart Retail said the issue opened on January 28, 2021 and closed on Feb 2, 2021.

Shares of V-Mart Retail closed 0.25% higher at ₹2,458 apiece on the BSE.

