Home >Markets >Stock Markets >V-Mart Retail raises 375 crore from QIBs
The New Delhi-based V-Mart Retail operates 62 value department stores offering apparel and general merchandise across 53 cities.

V-Mart Retail raises 375 crore from QIBs

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST PTI

V-Mart Retail today said it has raised 374.99 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional buyers (QIBs)

NEW DELHI : V-Mart Retail on Wednesday said it has raised 374.99 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

"The board of directors of the company (Investment Committee) at its meeting...approved the issue and allotment of 15,30,612 equity shares face value of 10 each to 30 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,450 per equity share (including a premium of 2,440 per equity Share), aggregating to 374,99 crore," V-Mart Retail said in a regulatory filing.

V-Mart Retail said the issue opened on January 28, 2021 and closed on Feb 2, 2021.

Shares of V-Mart Retail closed 0.25% higher at 2,458 apiece on the BSE.

