V-Mart Retail raises 375 crore from QIBs

"The board of directors of the company (Investment Committee) at its meeting...approved the issue and allotment of 15,30,612 equity shares face value of ₹10 each to 30 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ₹2,450 per equity share (including a premium of ₹2,440 per equity Share), aggregating to ₹374,99 crore," V-Mart Retail said in a regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}