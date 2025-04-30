V-Mart Retail share price jumps over 5% after board meet date to consider bonus shares, Q4 results

V-Mart Retail share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced that its board of directors will consider bonus share issue next month. V-Mart Retail shares rallied as much as 5.36% to ₹3,439.95 apiece on the BSE.

The meeting of the board of directors of V-Mart Retail is scheduled on Friday, May 2. The board will consider financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 and for the full financial year 2024-2025.

Along with the Q4 results, V-Mart Retail board will also consider a proposal for the issue of bonus shares in its meeting on May 2.

“the Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal for issue of bonus shares, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, at its meeting scheduled to be held on May 2, 2025,” V-Mart Retail said in a regulatory filing on 29 April.

V-Mart Retail Q4 Update In its business update for Q4FY25, V-Mart Retail reported a revenue from operations of ₹772 crore, registering a growth of 18% from ₹653 crore in the year-ago quarter, excluding LimeRoad digital marketplace,

V-Mart Retail’s revenue from operations in FY25 also increased 18% to ₹3,213 crore from ₹2,714 core, year-on-year (YoY).

The same store sales growth (SSSG) during the March 2025 quarter stood at 8%, while SSSG for the year stood at 11%.

The Company has opened 13 new stores and closed 4 stores during the March 2025 quarter. With this the total number of stores now stands at 497 as at March 31, 2025, the company said.

V-Mart Retail Share Price Trend V-Mart Retail share price has rallied 12% in one month, but the stock is down 15% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, V-Mart Retail shares have jumped 52%, while the stock has delivered 90% returns in five years.

At 10:30 AM, V-Mart Retail share price were trading 0.32% higher at ₹3,275.00 apiece on the BSE.