Markets
V-Mart Retail's bold acquisitions hurt, but the tables are turning now
Ananya Roy 6 min read 09 Apr 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Summary
- In the wake of pandemic struggles, V-Mart Retail is on a recovery path, driven by strategic initiatives and a resurgence in rural demand. Even as risks from competition persist, the turning fortunes and attractive valuations have captured investor attention
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The world is grappling with the US’s tariff tantrums, which risk escalating into a full-blown global trade war. Export-focused sectors are in the direct line of fire, and the global economic slowdown will not spare anyone. Still, sectors catering to domestic consumption will remain relatively insulated.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less