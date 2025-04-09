V-Mart Retail's bold acquisitions hurt, but the tables are turning now

Compared to V-Mart which had only about 23% of its stores in tier-1, Unlimited had 45% of its presence in top-tier cities. Unlimited stores have since been rebranded and brought into the V-Mart way of doing business. Several Unlimited stores have been closed and replaced with higher throughput stores in tier-3 and tier-4 cities. Average selling price (ASP), which stood at more than ₹500 at the time of the acquisition, has since been brought down to ₹430. It is still double the ASP of V-Mart, but the ASPs are more comparable in apparel with V-Mart at ₹340 and Unlimited at ₹460.