V-Mart Retail share price surges over 15% on strong Q3 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
V-Mart Retail share price jumps over 15% following strong Q3 results and good festive demand. V-Mart Retail records Q3FY24 revenues of ₹889 crore, up 14% YoY.
V-Mart Retail share price jumped over 15% on Wednesday's trading session following strong Q3 results aided by good festive demand. V-Mart Retail share price opened at ₹2,200 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹2,410 and an intraday low of ₹2,187.10.
