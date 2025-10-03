V-Mart Retail share price up over 12% after Q2FY26 business update

V-Mart Retail share price jumped over 12% on Friday, after the company reported a strong provisional business update for the second quarter of FY26. V-Mart Retail shares rallied as much as 12.59% to ₹816.40 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in V-Mart Retail share price today was supported by strong trading volumes. Around 26 lakh equity shares of the company changed hands as against its one week average trading volume of 63,000 shares, and one month average volume of 2 lakh shares.

V-Mart Retail Q2 Update V-Mart Retail reported 22% growth in its total revenue from operations during Q2FY26 at ₹807 crore, compared to ₹661 crore in the year-ago quarter. The same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at +11% for the September quarter (V-Mart at +11% and Unlimited at +11%)

The company opened 25 new stores and closed 2 stores during the quarter ended September 2025, bringing its total store count to 533 as at September 30, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing on October 1.

The 25 new stores include five stores in Karnataka, four stores each in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, two stores each in West Bengal and Jharkhand, and one store each in Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Meghalaya, it added.

V-Mart Retail Share Price Outlook V-Mart Retail share price has staged a sharp rebound after enduring a steep 25% correction within the past 69 days, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“In today’s session, V-Mart Retail stock price delivered a strong gap-up breakout, supported by an extraordinary surge in volumes — up over 2,392%. Such an outsized activity clearly signals institutional interest stepping in at lower levels. Technically, the breakout reaffirms strength after consolidation, suggesting momentum is back in favor of the bulls. If this buying intensity sustains, the stock looks well placed to extend its rally toward the ₹880 zone in the coming weeks,” said Jain.

He advises investors to keep a close watch on follow-up action and sustained volume participation, as these will be key in confirming the breakout’s strength and the next leg higher.

V-Mart Retail Share Price Performance V-Mart Retail share price gained over 6% in one month, but fell 1% in the past six months. The smallcap stock has declined 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has dropped 28% in one year. However, V-Mart Retail shares have rallied 60% in one year and have delivered strong 550% returns in the past 10 years.

At 10:55 AM, V-Mart Retail share price was trading 10.36% higher at ₹800.20 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.