VMS TMT share price lists at ₹104.90, a premium of 5.96% from IPO price

VMS TMT IPO Listing: VMS TMT share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, September 23. VMS TMT share price listed on Wednesday at ₹104.90 apiece on NSE, a premium of 5.96 per cent over its issue price of ₹99. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹105, up 6.06 per cent from the issue price

The VMS TMT IPO missed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹11 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹110 — translating to a premium of 11.11 per cent over the upper end of the issue price band.

VMS TMT IPO Details VMS TMT Limited made a healthy debut on the BSE and NSE on September 24, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The issue opened on September 17 and closed on September 19, with allotments finalised on September 22.

The ₹148.50 crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The lot size was fixed at 150 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,850 at the upper end of the price band.

The offering saw robust investor demand, being subscribed 102.24 times overall, with bids for 125.75 crore shares against 1.23 crore on offer. Retail investors subscribed 47.85 times their quota, non-institutional investors bid 227.08 times, and qualified institutional buyers subscribed 120.80 times. Ahead of the IPO launch, the company had raised ₹26.73 crore from anchor investors on September 16.

Of the total proceeds, VMS TMT plans to utilise ₹115 crore for repayment of certain borrowings, while the balance will go toward general corporate purposes. “In addition, our company expects to receive the benefits of listing of its equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancing our company’s visibility and brand image among our existing and potential customers and creating a public market for our company’s equity shares in India,” the company stated in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. served as the registrar to the issue.

About VMS TMT Incorporated in 2013, VMS TMT Limited is primarily engaged in the production of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars. Alongside TMT bars, the company is also involved in trading scrap and binding wires, catering to markets in Gujarat as well as other states.

Its manufacturing facility is strategically located in Bhayla Village, near Bavla in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, enabling efficient distribution across regions.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a profit after tax of ₹15.41 crore, marking a 14.48 per cent rise from ₹13.46 crore in FY24. However, revenue from operations stood at ₹770.19 crore in FY25, reflecting an 11.77 per cent decline compared to ₹872.95 crore in FY24.