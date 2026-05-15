Vodafone Idea, Bharat Coking Coal, Adani Power, Nazara Tech among the most traded stocks on NSE today, 15 May 2026

Most traded stocks today: Market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, traded with modest gains on Friday, 15 May, amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex rose more than 450 points, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed 23,800 during the session.

Advertisement

"The market is responding hugely positively to good Q4 results with double-digit price rises in some cases, and punishing poor results with double-digit price crashes in some cases. This reflects the gap in market expectations and actual results," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which stocks were among the most traded on the NSE on May 15, 2026? ⌵ On May 15, 2026, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Coking Coal, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Saregama India, YES Bank, Adani Power, and Nazara Technologies were among the most traded stocks on the NSE. 2 What was the trading performance of Vodafone Idea on May 15, 2026? ⌵ On May 15, 2026, Vodafone Idea's stock rose 3% to a 52-week high of ₹13.33, with over 66 crore shares changing hands. The stock had already surged 28% in May. 3 What were the Q4 FY26 results for Nazara Technologies? ⌵ Nazara Technologies reported a net profit of ₹46.96 crore for Q4 FY26, an increase from the previous year. However, its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹397.78 crore, down from ₹520.20 crore year-on-year. 4 Which companies were scheduled to declare their Q4 FY26 results on May 15, 2026? ⌵ On May 15, 2026, companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, NHPC, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, and SJVN were scheduled to release their Q4 FY26 financial results. 5 What factors influenced the stock market's performance on May 15, 2026? ⌵ The stock market on May 15, 2026, was influenced by positive responses to Q4 results, with some stocks seeing significant price rises and others sharp falls. Global cues were mixed, and there was a continuing weakness in IT stocks and strength in pharmaceuticals.

"Another important trend is the continuing weakness in IT stocks and sustaining strength in pharmaceuticals stocks. This reflects the market perception of the prospects of these sectors in the present challenging environment," said Vijayakumar.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Coking Coal, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Saregama India, YES Bank, Adani Power, Nazara Technologies, and Nippon India Silver ETF were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Advertisement

HCC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, GTL Infrastructure, Nippon India ETF Gold Bees, Auri Grow India, Ola Electric Mobility, HFCL, Canara Bank, and IDFC First Bank were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Ajit Mishra of Religare suggests 3 stock picks

Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 66 crore shares changed hands as the stock rose 3% to hit a 52-week high of ₹13.33, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. The stock has surged 28% so far in May after a 20% rally in April. Vodafone Idea's board would meet on 16 May to evaluate proposals for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis, along with its fourth quarter and full-year FY26 financial results.

Advertisement

Bharat Coking Coal: Over 13 crore shares changed hands while the stock surged 13% in intraday trade, looking set to extend gains for the fourth consecutive session. The stock has surged 20% this week after suffering losses for the last three consecutive weeks.

Adani Power: More than 4 crore shares changed hands while the stock declined 5% in intraday trade on the NSE. On 14 May, Adani Power said it had got CCI nod to acquire GVK Energy.

Nazara Tech: Over 4 crore shares changed hands while the stock surged 18% in intraday trade. Nazara Technologies, on 12 May, reported a net profit of ₹46.96 crore for Q4FY26 against ₹15.86 crore YoY. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹397.78 crore against ₹520.20 crore YoY.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.