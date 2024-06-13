Vodafone Idea board gives nod to ₹2,458-crore fundraising via share sale to Nokia, Ericsson
In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea said that it will allot 102.7 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,520 crore to Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Limited, and remaining 63.37 crore shares aggregating to ₹938 crore to Ericsson India Private Limited.
Telecom major Vodafone Idea on June 13 said that its board has approved issuance of about 166 crore shares at ₹14.80 per share to raise funds up to ₹2,458 crore on a preferential basis.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started