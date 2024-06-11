Explore
Vodafone Idea board meeting to consider share issuance to vendors, shares drop

Shivangini

Shares of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea fell 1.08% to ₹15.64 on June 11 ahead of a crucial board meeting on June 13 to discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities to vendors.

Vodafone Idea's stock were down 1.08% at ₹15.64 on June 11, as the company prepares for a crucial board meeting on June 13 to discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities to vendors.Premium
Vodafone Idea's stock were down 1.08% at 15.64 on June 11, as the company prepares for a crucial board meeting on June 13 to discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities to vendors.

Shares of debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea saw a decline on June 11 as the company prepares to consider significant proposals on June 13. The board will discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors.

In a regulatory filing, the firm said, "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 13 June 2024, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate proposals for issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company."

The Vodafone Idea stock declined by 1.08 per cent, reaching 15.64 on the BSE on June 11 at 10:54 am. 

Last month, Vodafone Idea (VIL) announced a loss of 7,675 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to rising interest and financing expenses.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, VIL's losses grew to 31,238.4 crore, compared to 29,301.1 crore the previous year. Meanwhile, the annual revenue from operations saw a slight increase of 1.1 percent, reaching 42,651.7 crore from 42,177.2 crore in 2022-23.

 

Published: 11 Jun 2024, 11:24 AM IST
