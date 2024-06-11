Shares of debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea saw a decline on June 11 as the company prepares to consider significant proposals on June 13. The board will discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors.

In a regulatory filing, the firm said, "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 13 June 2024, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate proposals for issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company."

The Vodafone Idea stock declined by 1.08 per cent, reaching ₹15.64 on the BSE on June 11 at 10:54 am.

Last month, Vodafone Idea (VIL) announced a loss of ₹7,675 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to rising interest and financing expenses.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, VIL's losses grew to ₹31,238.4 crore, compared to ₹29,301.1 crore the previous year. Meanwhile, the annual revenue from operations saw a slight increase of 1.1 percent, reaching ₹42,651.7 crore from ₹42,177.2 crore in 2022-23.

