Vodafone Idea board meeting to consider share issuance to vendors, shares drop
Shares of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea fell 1.08% to ₹15.64 on June 11 ahead of a crucial board meeting on June 13 to discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities to vendors.
Shares of debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea saw a decline on June 11 as the company prepares to consider significant proposals on June 13. The board will discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors.
