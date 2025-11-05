Vodafone Idea board to meet on this date to consider Q2 results 2025. Details here

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results Update: The telecom major, Vodafone Idea's board of directors, on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, disclosed that the company has finalised the date to hold its quarterly meeting for the second quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26 on Monday, 10 November 2025.

The telecom company will also disclose its July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on the same day next week.

“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited will be held on Monday, 10 November 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2025,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

The company also announced that the trading window for the key personnel in Vodafone Idea has been closed from 1 October 2025 and will remain shut till 12 November 2025, marking 48 hours after the second-quarter results have been declared.

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results Mint reported earlier that Vodafone Idea's net loss for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 widened to ₹6,608 crore, compared to ₹6,432 crore in the same period the previous financial year.

Vodafone Idea is a telecom company, and a key metric for the firm is average revenue per user (ARPU), which was at ₹177 for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, exceeding analysts' estimates of ₹167.

The company also disclosed that due to its investment to expand the overall 4G coverage in India, the subscriber loss has reduced by 90% in the first quarter of the fiscal year when compared to the second and third quarters of the previous financial year.

Vodafone Idea's total subscriber base is at 197.7 million, according to the data collected from its April-June quarter results.

Vodafone Idea share price Vodafone Idea (VI) share price closed 1.26% lower at ₹9.42 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹9.54 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results update on 5 November 2025. The stock markets in India remained closed on Wednesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, a public holiday.

Over the last five years, VI shares have given stock market investors more than 9% returns on their investment, and gained more than 15% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 17.10% in 2025, and are up 10.47% in the last one-month period. Vodafone Idea shares are trading 5.87% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of Vodafone Idea hit their 52-week high level at ₹10.57 on 27 October 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹6.12 on 14 August 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.02 trillion as of the stock market close on Tuesday.

