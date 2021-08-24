Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Vodafone Idea, Canara Bank among four stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Vodafone Idea, Canara Bank among four stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

1 min read . 08:54 AM IST Livemint

  • The securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit

A list of four stocks/securities have been put under the futures & options (F&O) ban by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for trade on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. These securities are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

These four stocks are Canara Bank, Vodafone Idea (Idea), NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) and Sun TV. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently in the ban period. 

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," it added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

