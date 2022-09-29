Vodafone Idea continues to under NSE's F&O ban; Zee out1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 07:45 AM IST
- Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 29, 2022
Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 29, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.