Vodafone Idea, Cupid to IDFC First Bank— These are the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market traded with healthy gains on Tuesday, March 10, amid positive global cues, a decline in crude oil prices and the US dollar. US President Donald Trump's comments that the U.S.-Iran war could end sooner than expected lifted market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 jumped over 1% to hit an intraday high of 24,303, with banking, financial, IT, and pharma stocks among the top gainers.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Redington, Cupid, IDFC First Bank, Nippon India Silver ETF, R Systems International, YES Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE around 12:30 pm.

TVS Motor Company, Suzlon Energy, HDFC Bank, Zerodha Gold ETF, Eternal, Tejas Networks, Reliance Power, Zerodha Silver ETF, SEPC, and Nippon India ETF Gold Bees were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 23 crore shares had changed hands by 12:30 pm on Tuesday as the stock climbed more than 2%, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. On a monthly basis, the stock has lost more than 6% so far in March, after a 5% loss in February.

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund: As many as 10 crore shares of the company had changed hands as the stock jumped nearly 7% during the session, looking set to snap its four-day losing streak.

Redington: Some 5 crore shares had changed hands as the stock soared 16% after five sessions of losses. The stock is witnessing strong buying interest amid a broad stock market buying.

Cupid: More than 4 crore shares had changed hands as the stock rose about 5% after surging 14% in the previous session.

IDFC First Bank: Over 4 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 12:30 pm as the stock declined nearly 2% during the session, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. On March 10, the company said it had received claims and paid the net principal amount of ₹645 crore against the initial estimate of principal of ₹590 crore. Thus, the incremental principal payout against the claims is ₹55 crores more than the original estimates.

