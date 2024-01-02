Vodafone Idea denies tie-up with Elon Musk's Starlink. Share dips
Vodafone Idea share price crashed over 5% after the telecom company denied any possible tie-up talks with Elon Musk's Starlink
Stock market today: Vodafone Idea share price tumbled after the telecom company rebutted media reports about any possible tie-up with Elon Musk's Starlink. Vodafone Idea share price touched its intraday low of ₹15.95 apiece on NSE, losing around 5 per cent against its Monday close of ₹17 per share.
