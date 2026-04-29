Vodafone Idea, Eternal, JP Power, Bandhan Bank, Suzlon among the most traded stocks today, 29 April 2026

Most traded stocks today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, jumped more than 1% during the session on Wednesday, 29 April, despite crude oil prices staying at higher levels and the rupee's weakness amid persisting uncertainties over the possible US-Iran talks.

Brent Crude prices traded above the $111 per barrel mark, while the Indian rupee declined by 13 paise to 94.81 per US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

The US-Iran peace talks remain stalled, and according to the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran.

Despite the persisting headwinds, the Nifty 50 jumped over 300 points, or more than 1%, to reach near the 24,300 mark in intraday trade. The 30-share pack Sensex jumped nearly 1,000 points to the day's high of 77,880.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Eternal, Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JP Power), Bandhan Bank, Suzlon Energy, YES Bank, Asian Granito India, Ola Electric Mobility, Reliance Power, and HCC were the most active stocks, or most traded stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Adani Power, PC Jeweller, Orient Green Power Company, GTL Infrastructure, RattanIndia Power, IRM Energy, Tata Steel, and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

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Some of the most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 42 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped 6% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. In April, the stock has surged 22%.

Eternal: Over 12 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped 5% a day after the company said its consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 surged 346% year-on-year to ₹174 crore. Sequentially, it rose 70.58% from ₹102 crore in the December quarter.

JP Power: Over 11 crore shares changed hands while the stock jumped over 5% during the session, looking set to extend gains for the third consecutive session. The stock has jumped 45% in April so far.

Bandhan Bank: More than 7 crore shares changed hands while the stock surged over 13% to hit its 52-week high of ₹202.39 on the NSE after reporting a 68% YoY jump in net profit to ₹534.14 crore for the March quarter.

Suzlon: Over 7 crore shares changed hands while the stock climbed more than 1% during the session. The stock has surged over 45% in April so far.

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