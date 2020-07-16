Vodafone Idea falls 17% after TDSAT reserves order to hold its premium plans

Mumbai: Shares of Vodafone Idea fell as much as 17.11% after the Telecommunications Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Thursday reserved its order to stay the sector regulator's decision asking the telecom firm to put on hold its RedX premium plan.

At 02:20 pm, Vodafone Idea was at ₹7.59, down 12.25% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.52% to 36239.98.

At 02:20 pm, Vodafone Idea was at ₹7.59, down 12.25% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.52% to 36239.98.

Mint reported that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) order barring both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel from offering differentiated products in 4G postpaid plans was passed following a complaint filed by Jio on 8 July.

Jio alleged that Vodafone Idea’s RedX plan was discriminatory and misleading. Trai put on hold Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s premium plans citing violation of service norms and the possibility of lower data speeds for those who have not opted for such schemes. Vodafone Idea had moved the tribunal on Monday challenging the order.

The TDSAT had on Tuesday refused to stay Trai’s order, denying interim relief to Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of ₹11643.50 crore for the quarter ended 31 March against ₹4881.90 crore for the same quarter last year.

Since the beginning of the year, Vodafone Idea gained 27% against a drop of 12% in the benchmark index, Sensex. In the last one month, Vodafone Idea gained 20% while Sensex was up 8%.

