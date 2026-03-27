Vodafone Idea, Filatex Fashions, Ola Electric Mobility— These are among the most traded stocks on NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market witnessed strong selling in intraday trade on Friday, March 27, as persisting uncertainty over the West Asian war, the rupee's fall to a new record low, and crude oil price volatility weighed on market sentiment.
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 dropped almost 2% in intraday deals, with bank, financial services, auto, and realty indices falling more than 2% each.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, Filatex Fashions, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, Ola Electric Mobility, YES Bank, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, SEPC, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures were among the most traded stocks, or the most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE.
GTL Infrastructure, Suzlon Energy, Nippon India Silver ETF, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, HDFC Bank, Dharan Infra-EPC, HEG, ONGC, Sammaan Capital, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea: Over 28 crore shares changed hands as the stock declined 2% in intraday trade on the NSE. The company on March 25 said it received a GST order with a penalty of 34,97,279 along with the demand and interest as applicable.
Filatex Fashions: Over 8 crore shares changed hands as the stock crashed over 6% to hit its 52-week low. In an exchange filing on March 26, the company announced the appointment of Divya Agarwal as the company secretary and compliance officer.
Ola Electric Mobility: Over 7 crore shares changed hands as the stock jumped nearly 6% in a weak market after the company announced #EndICEAge campaign to accelerate India’s transition to electric mobility through category-leading products, breakthrough pricing, and assured ownership experience. As part of the campaign, the company is
offering its Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh) and Roadster X (2.5 kWh) at just ₹49,999, along with benefits of up to ₹50,000 across the portfolio – only valid till 31st March 2026.
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